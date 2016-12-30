Cold temps bring Freezing Rain Advisory to Central Nebraska

Custer County is included in A Freezing Rain Advisory issued at 3:40 p.m. this afternoon by the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.

The Advisory, which is scheduled to last until 10 p.m. CST/9 p.m. MST includes the Nebraska Counties of: Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Thomas, BLaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase and Hayes.

It includes the towns of Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, O'Neill, Atkinson, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, PUrdum, Brewster, Taylor, BUrwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eutis and Maywood.

An Artic Cold front continues to move through western and north central Nebraska. The atmosphere is responding by wringing out moisture in the form of freezing drizzle. Once the dry arctic air moves in the drizzle will end, according to the National Weather Service.

* TIMING...Freezing drizzle is ongoing with wet roads and falling temps. Weather conditions will improve from west to east late Monday afternoon through the evening with the progression of the dry arctic air.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS...A Few hundredths of an inch or less

* OTHER IMPACTS...Darkness and falling temperatures will enhance the danger of patches of ice on area roadway. Selective freezing may occur forming patches of ice..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Freezing Rain Advisory means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be [re[ared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.