Collision near Hazard claims one life

According to Sheriff Michael Janulewicz, the Sherman County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a two vehicle accident approximately two miles west of Hazard on Hwy 2 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. An eastbound large straight truck and a westbound pickup collided head-on, resulting in the death of the driver of the westbound pickup, Shawn Dowse 44 of Kearney, and the hospitalization of the eastbound truck driver, Alan Nielsen 52 of Litchfield.

The Nebraska State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Troopers assisted, as did the Litchfield Fire Department.

Nielsen was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Kearney by Litchfield Rescue. An autopsy has been ordered for Dowse