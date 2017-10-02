Compass roofing out of Grand Island joins Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce

Employees from Compass Roofing out of Grand Island have been spending a good deal of time in the Broken Bow area lately helping to fix roofs, siding gutters and even windows at homes damaged by this summer's storms. Owner Shane Arends chose to become a member of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce and is looking at potentially running a satellite office in Broken Bow to help local customers. Celebrating the company's membership today were from left, Todd Lundstrom, Dalton Thyfault, Chris Henson, Shane Arends, Roxanne Ellingson and Sadye Taylor.