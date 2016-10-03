Congressman Adrian Smith statement on Cabela's purchase

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement today following the announcement Cabela’s will be acquired by Bass Pro Shops.

“Cabela’s has long served as a cornerstone of western Nebraska’s economy, and I hope Bass Pro Shops will see the value in maintaining operations in Sidney. Thousands of Nebraskans have worked tirelessly to build the Cabela’s brand, which is respected nationwide and around the world. Our state has a pro-growth economy and an unmatched work ethic, which I urge Bass Pro Shops to consider when determining a path forward.”