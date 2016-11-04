Continuance granted for Pryce sentencing

A motion for continuance of sentencing has been granted in the case of Brittney Pryce who was found guilty Aug. 31, 2016 by a Custer County District Court jury of child abuse resulting in death. Pryce’s 20 month old nephew died from injuries sustained while in Pryce’s foster care. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 10.

Pryce’s attorney, P. Stephen Potter filed for a continuance Oct. 24 citing the reason that Pryce is at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and is involved in a 90 evaluation. District Court Judge Karin Noakes issued as order fof continuance with sentencing now scheduled for 11 a.m., Dec. 15.

Also on Oct. 24, Potter motioned for a new trial with the reason “Newly discovered evidence as to Defendants mental condition which her Attorney could not with reasonable diligence have discovered or produced at trial.”

On behalf of Pryce, Potter also filed a motion for the court to issue an order for Pryce to “undergo a complete competency evaluation, an evaluation as to whether the Defendant was aware of any acts she may have done, but has no independent recollection because of her mental condition and Psychiatric Evaluation.”

A hearing on the motions has been set for 11 a.m., Nov. 10 in Custer County District Court.