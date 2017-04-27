Counterfeit cash found in Broken Bow

Funny money has surfaced in Broken Bow.

Kristy Bartak with Nebraska State Bank confirmed that a counterfeit twenty dollar bill was turned into the bank by Trotters. The bill was used at the downtown Whoa and Go Trotters location.

The bill appears to have been produced for use in movie-making. The words "Motion picture use only" appear on both sides of the bill and the image of Andrew Jackson lacks detail. The bill also has a waxy feel, lacking the texture of real currency paper.

At first glance, the bill can appear legit, which is why it was accepted. However, with the feeling that something wasn't right, the staff at Trotter's took a closer look and realized what had happened. They turned the bill over to Nebraska State Bank.

Bartak confirmed what had happened with Trotters. She also said the same type of bills, in both $20 and $100 denominations, have been reported in Omaha and Grand Island. "It's now reached Broken Bow," she said.

Merchants are encouraged to pay attention to the look and feel of money, though noting when people are busy with a customer, it's easy to forget to do so.

If funny money crosses your counter, try to recall how it got there. "If they can remember who gave it to them," Bartak said, it is a help. She said a merchant should contact the authorities if counterfeit is suspected. Unfortunately, once accepted, the business is out the money.