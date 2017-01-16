Custer County, Central Nebraska ice storm

Custer County and a good portion of Nebraska is ice covered Monday morning as a storm system works its way across the state. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Custer County and much of Central Nebraska. Ice can make travel difficult. If you have to venture out, do so with caution and call ahead to let people know you are on the road. An inch to three inches of snow may accumulate this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Many area schools are closed. Many businesses were closed for Martin Luther King Day, however, others are closing due to weather. If you plan to go to a business call ahead to see if they are open.

The high today for Custer County is forecast as 33 degrees. At 8:45 a.m., the temperature was 33 degrees with light freezing rain.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 40, according to the National Weather Service, and Wednesday and Thursday may see highs of 50 or near 50.