Custer County Chief names news General Manager

The Custer County Chief is happy to announce Donnis Hueftle-Bullock as General Manager.

"We are excited to have a person of Donnis’ expertise here," Publisher Bill Parsons said. "Through her position as Executive Director of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, Donnis has become very familiar with Broken Bow and Custer County. We know that experience will be very beneficial to our advertising clients. Her community involvement and zest to make Broken Bow and Custer County a better place will be beneficial to our readers, advertisers and to the Chief."

Hueftle-Bullock's first day with the Chief was Monday. Nov. 13, 2017. Prior to joining the Chief, Hueftle-Bullock served as the Executive Director for the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce for almost five years. She brings with her to the Chief a wealth of marketing expertise and years as a professional photographer.

"I look forward to working with the advertising staff to help bring customers to our clients' doors," Hueftle-Bullock said. "I believe in and love Broken Bow and Custer County."

Read more about Hueftle-Bullock joining the Chief in this week's printed issue of the Custer County Chief to be published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.