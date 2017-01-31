Custer County Chief receives recognition for 125 years at Chamber banquet

The Custer County Chief was recognized for 125 years at the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce Banquet Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Awards presented during the evening included:

Citizen of the Year: Jim Varney

Business of the Year: Bow Family Furniture

Excellence in Customer Service: Bud Clark, City of Broken Bow

Excellence in Customer Service: Business: Schmick's Market

Nebraska State Bank was recognized for 100 years of business. Seventy year recognition was given to Province Plumbing and Varney Health Mart. Dana F. Cole & Company LLP marked 65 years and EcoloIonex marked 50. Celebrating 45 years was Melham Medical Center and JolRan Dance & Gymnastics Academy. Vet Care received recognition for 30 years. Twenty five year honors went to Broken Bow McDonalds, Green Eacker's Realty and K&K Backhoe & Irrigation. Computers Plus marked 20 years and ten year recognition was given to Shirts, Signs, Mugs and More. Five year recognition went to Shopko, Russel Title & Escrow Company, Huntrex, Broken Bow Rotary Club, Trotter's Whoa & Go West, and Country Catering.

Businesses unable to attend but also celebrating anniversaries this year include A to Z Lawn Care, 20 years; Broken Bow Chiropractic Center, 25 years; Costa's Styling Salon, 20 years; Designs of Distinction, 5 years; Grantzinger Farms & Seed Sales, 45 years; Palmer Monument, 90 years; Prairie Eye Care Center, 40 years; Shelter Insurance, 65 years; Subway, 25 years; Taco John's, 5 years; and V-Bar Trailer Sales, 40 years.