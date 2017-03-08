Custer County man dies in rollover

Jerry L. Hallman, 70, of rural Ansley was traveling southbound on Rd 446 approximately nine miles south of Berwyn when his 2004 GMC pickup left the road and rolled down an embankment. He was alone in the vehicle, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, and pronounced dead at the scene. The Custer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.

The call was received by the Sheriff's Office at about 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 8.