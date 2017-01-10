Custer County Supervisors sworn in Tuesday morning

Newly elected Custer County Supervisors were sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, by Custer County Judge Tami Schendt.

Tammy Kleeb is the new supervisor for District 2, Dwain Bryner represents District 4 and Matt Eggleston represents District 6.

Outgoing supervisors were Larry Hickenbotton for District 2, Mark Haynes for District 4 and the late Bill Litchenberger for District 6.

Barry Fox, District 3, was elected Chairman. Don Olson, District 5, was elected Vice-Chairman.