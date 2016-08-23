Dairy Queen coming to Broken Bow

The Broken Bow City Council approved a TIF contract at the Aug. 23 city council meeting which will allow plans to move forward for a Dairy Queen to be built in Broken Bow. The new business will be located just west of the the car wash on the south side of Highway 2 in the west part of town. The project is a $1.5 million dollar project, according to one of the investors, Craig Safranek, and has a targeted opening of March, 2017.