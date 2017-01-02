Dangerous windchills forecast this week

The following is a SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT issued by the National Weather Service NORTH PLATTE NE at 349 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2017

In Nebraska the following counties Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry-

Including the cities of...Gordon...Rushville...Valentine..Springview...Spencer...Butte...Lynch...Ainsworth...Bassett...Rose...Oneill...Atkinson...Oshkosh...Lewellen...Hyannis...Mullen...Thedford...Halsey...Dunning...Purdum...Brewster...Taylor...Burwell...Bartlett...Ericson...Arthur...Tryon...Ringgold...Stapleton...Broken Bow...Chappell...Big Springs...Ogallala...Paxton...Grant...North Platte...Champion...Enders...

Imperial...Wauneta...Hayes Center...Curtis...Eustis...Maywood...Cody...Eli...Merriman...Kilgore

349 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2017 /249 AM MST Mon Jan 2 2017

...Dangerous Wind Chills Anticipated This Week...

An Arctic front will rapidly drop south across the Central Plains today...bringing a return of bitterly cold wind chills to the area. Sub zero wind chills are forecast overnight tonight across the

entire forecast area with readings of minus 20 or colder along the South Dakota border. These bitterly cold wind chills will remain well into the daytime hours Tuesday. Similar conditions are

forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night and early on Thursday. Frostbite is certain if skin is exposed to these temperatures even at short periods of time.