The Custer County Ag Society set the 2017 Custer County Fair for July 28- Aug. 3.

After much discussion on whether or not to start the fair on a weekend, it was decided to hold to the current schedule for 2017.

The 2017 Fair will begin on Saturday, July 28, and end Friday, Aug. 3.

The Fair Board will consider moving the 2018 Fair to begin on a weekend. That decision will be made shortly after the 2017 Fair.