The following is the description from the Broken Bow Police Department of the escaped prisoner

Hispanic Male

5'8"

175 pounds

Bald with a goatee

Several Tattoos

Wearing a brown stocking cap, brown pants and a brown jacket.

Call Broken Bow Police at 308-872-6424 or the Custer County Sheriff at 308-872-6418 if you see this individual or have information about his whereabouts