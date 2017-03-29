Dietz family directs $2,500 donation to Broken Bow Library

Custer County farmers Walt and Bobbie Dietz have won the opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation from the “America’s Farmers Grow Communities” program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, to the Broken Bow Library’s Foundation’s Expansion/Renovation Campaign.

The Library Foundation will use the funds to purchase furniture and technology equipment for the expanded and renovated Broken Bow Public Library.

“The donation from Walt and Bobbie shows how much they car about the advancement of the library and its value to the community as well as the area. This is a very generous contribution and will help us finish the project,” Darrell Sybrant, Library Board member, said and capital campaign co-chair, said.

The Grow Communities program’s purpose is to make a positive impact in farm communities by partnering with farmers to support the causes that are important to them in their communities. Each year, farmers enter fore a chance to win a $2,500 donation that they direct to a local nonprofit. This year the program will provide more than $3 million in financial support to nonprofits across the U.S.

Since the program began ins 2010, farmers have directed more than $26 million in donations across a broad cross-section of organization that reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including food banks, emergency response teams, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others.

“Farmers have directed funds to more than 8,000 community organizations across rural America since Grow Communities began,” Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president, said. “Farmer are truly committed to this program because they see a difference the donations makes in their community.”

For more information or to see a complete list of the 2017 America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipients, visit.GrowCommunities.com.