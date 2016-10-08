Dignitaries attend Bandstand celebration

Dignitaries attending the Bandstand celebration in Broken Bow Saturday included Senator George Norris (portrayed by Dave Landis) and Abraham Lincoln (Dave Hansen). As Lincoln stepped forward to say a few words, audience members called to him to run for President. Norris (Landis) spoke about his work to bring electricity to rural Nebraska.

The American Legion presented the colors and the 1st Nebraska Brass Band played the Start Spangled Banner, then continued with patriotic music from the Civil War era, tunes from both North and South.

Broken Bow Mayor Cecil Burt signed a proclamation declaring the day the official celebration of the Bandstand's 100th anniversary.