Downtown street construction update

Myers Construction continues to work on 10 Avenue sidewalks between South C and South D street. Early this week, 10th Avenue opened between Schmick’s Market driveway and South C Street. Myers will continue to work on 10th Avenue paving between South D Street and South E Street/Highway 2.

According to an email update from Ryan Kavan with JEO Consulting, when the Water Main crews are available, the intersection of 10th Avenue and South B Street will be closed for the removal of pavement and the installation of the water main. "During the South B Street and 10th Avenue intersection being closed, emergency vehicles will have access through the Schmick’s Market parking lot," Kavan said.