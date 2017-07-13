Dunking tank raises money for Back Pack Program

Kristy Bartak of Nebraska State Bank was dunked by her mother-in-law not once but three times. Barb Bartak hit the target of a dunking tank with three out of five throws.

The dunking tank was set up in the Square in Broken Bow Thursday as part of Crazy Days. A little before 3 p.m., Kristy had been dunked 19 times after her mother-in-law’s throws. It was reported Nebraska State Bank President Stuart Fox had been dunked 13 times, and Travis Hansen, NSB, had fell to the water 33 times. At a dollar per throw, the money raised will go to the Salvation Army’s Back Back Program.

Crazy Days sales and activities continue through Saturday in Broken Bow.