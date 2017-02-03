Eight month old dies in accident in Logan County

An eight month old girl died as result of injuries sustained in a two vehicle accident this morning according to Logan County Sheriff Sean Carson. The accident occurred on Hwy 92 near mile marker 244. The call was received by emergency responders at 7:14 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3.

Matt Plunkett, 30, of North Platte was eastbound when he hit a deer. It caused him to lose control and the rear end of the 2002 Chevy Impala he was driving swung into the westbound lane where it was struck by a westbound 2008 Chevy Equinox driven by Allison Rosentrater, 27, of Arnold.

The Equinox ended up in the north ditch. The Impala remained on the road.

Eight month old Isabella Plunk was in a car seat in the back seat of the Impala. She was ejected through the back window and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Carson. Matt Plunk and Stacy Shannon, 30, of North Platte were transported to Great Plains Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Rosentrater was transported to Callaway District Hospital where she was treated and later released.