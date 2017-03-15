Emergency siren testing today Mar. 15 in Broken Bow
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Emergency sirens will be tested today, Wed., Mar. 15, at 4 p.m. in Broken Bow, according to Andy Holland, Fire and EMS Coordinator for the city.
Testing normally will be on the first Tuesday of each month. However last Tuesday there were grass fires in the Arnold/Callaway area. To avoid confusion, Holland said Broken Bow's testing was postponed to today.
The normal schedule for siren testing in local communities, March-September, is at 4 p.m. on the following days:
Broken Bow: First Tuesday of each month
Ansley and Berwyn: First Wednesday of each month
Arnold and Merna: First Thursday of each month
Sargent: First Friday of each month
