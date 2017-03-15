Emergency siren testing today Mar. 15 in Broken Bow

Emergency sirens will be tested today, Wed., Mar. 15, at 4 p.m. in Broken Bow, according to Andy Holland, Fire and EMS Coordinator for the city.

Testing normally will be on the first Tuesday of each month. However last Tuesday there were grass fires in the Arnold/Callaway area. To avoid confusion, Holland said Broken Bow's testing was postponed to today.

The normal schedule for siren testing in local communities, March-September, is at 4 p.m. on the following days:

Broken Bow: First Tuesday of each month

Ansley and Berwyn: First Wednesday of each month

Arnold and Merna: First Thursday of each month

Sargent: First Friday of each month