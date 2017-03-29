Event to celebrate recovery from Apr. 1, 2017 Broken Bow fire

Celebrating Broken Bow rising from the ashes from the Apr. 1, 2007 fire

Saturday, Apr. 1, 2017

Please come gather in the Square for the 10th Anniversary of the fire that destroyed the South Side.

7-10 p.m. - Boys Scouts perform a flag retirement ceremony on the South Side of the Square

8-9 p.m. - Girl Scouts premiere video featuring Broken Bow businesses

8:30-10 p.m. - S'mores and dance party

If there is rain, the event will be postponed to Saturday, Apr. 8

This event is being sponsored by local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts in honor of Broken Bow's growth since the South Side fire.