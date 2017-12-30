Extreme cold for New Year with dangerous wind chills well below zero

The National Weather Service Office out of North Platte has released their message for the day ( Thursday Dec. 28, 2017) as follows:

- Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to move in on Saturday and will continue through Monday.

- Highs will have a hard time getting out of the single digits each day and overnight lows could fall to -25 in some locations.

- A prolonged period of dangerous wind chills are expected this weekend with some areas in northern Nebraska approaching -40 Sunday night into Monday .

- Wind chills will drop below zero Friday night into Saturday morning and will stay well below zero through Monday.

Key points listed by the NWS include:

- Light snow possible with the greatest accumulations in northern Nebraska

- Extremely cold overnight temperatures

- Wind chill values reaching dangerous levels

According to the second graphic, central Custer County could see wind chills near 30 below.

Northern Nebraska will see the lowest wind chill values and the greatest chance for snow accumulation.

Windchills will reach dangerous levels. Frost bite may occur within 5-10 minutes if skin is left unprotected. Be sure to weart a warm hat, gloves and dress in layers.

Learn more about winter preparedness at http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/cold/wind_chill.shtml

Get the latest in road conditions at http://511.nebraska.gov/

Check Nebraska's Emergency Management page at www.nema.nebraska.gov