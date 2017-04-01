EZ IT Solutions holds open house for new location 1/3/2017

Co-owners Travis Barker and Justin Coble held an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 3 to celebrate their relocation to 841 South D St. Last year Barker began EZ IT Solutions a block north in a smaller building before expanding the business. EZ IT Solutions offers customers assistance with a wide variety of technology. Whether a customer needs help with his or her phone, designing a website or installing a surveillance system, the team at EZ IT has had experience working with each kind of technology and much more.