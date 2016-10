The Custer County Ag Society is scheduled to hold a special board meeting at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in the Shooting Sports Building at the Custer County Fairgrounds.

The agenda for the meeting is:

~ NE Open Meeting Act

~ Building 19 Lighting Project Bids

~ Custer County Fair Concert - Craig Safranek

~ Approve Payment of Dirt Project

~ Concession Proposal