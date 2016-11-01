Farm and ranch clinics

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend free clinics that offer one-on-one, confidential sessions. These Farm Finance clinics provide farmers and ranchers the opportunity to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and an Ag financial counselor. Clinic staff specialize in legal and financial issues related to farming and ranching including financial planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, water right and other relevant matters. It's an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issue that may be affecting your farm or ranch. Bring your questions.

These free clinic are:

Thursday, Nov. 3 in Grand Island

Thursday, Nov. 10 in North Platte

Thursday, Nov. 17 in Lexington

To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 800-464-0258.

The clinics are sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska.