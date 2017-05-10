FBLA Awards Ceremony May 9, 2017

The FBLA Awards ceremony was held on May 9 in the Broken Bow middle school auditorium. Members were presented with their awards from state and national competition. The new officers for the 2017-2018 school year were also announced.

The first picture shows all of the FBLA members for the 2016-2017 school year.

Front row left to right: Erin Skolil, John Connely, Grayson Garey, Carson Quackenbush, Sam Schendt, Derek Drake, Padyn Borders, Logan McCullough, Kayley Denson

Back row: Lynette Finley, Allie Kirkpatrick, Haley Winberg, Jordyn Anderson, Alyssa Cyboron, Khushi Patel,Emily Flint, Mirella Ajiataz, Kesha DeGroff, Summer Yarrington

2017-2018 officers: Khushi Patel, President, Sam Schendt, Vice President, Alyssa Cyboron, Secretary, Mirella Ajiataz, Treasurer, Kesha DeGroff, Parliamentarian, Logan McCullough, Tech Director and Carson Quackenbush, Communications Director