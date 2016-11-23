Federal judge has halted implemetation of Dec. 1 Overtime Law

According to a press release from the Nebraska Press Association, a federal judge has halted the implementation of the overtime law that was to take effect Dec. 1, 2016.

Below is the announcement from the Nebraska Press Association.

"Please be advised that a federal judge has stopped the implementation of the December 1 overtime rule. It was a decision affecting the entire nation. The rule will not go into affect on December 1 as has been proposed. It is anticipated that the Obama administration will appeal the Judge’s ruling. It is further anticipated that “President Trump” after January 20, will dismiss the appeal."