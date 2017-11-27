Festival of Lights activities
Monday, November 27, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
4:30 p.m. Santa in the Square in Downtown Broken Bow
4:30 p.m. Santa’s mailbox in the Square with writing supplies
5:30 p.m. Parade line-up at 10th and D
6:30 p.m. Parade
After the parade
Caroling and traditional lighting of the Square
S’Mores available in the Square with crackers, chocolate and marshmallows provided by Grocery Kart
Christmas tree display in the Square
Food Vendors in the Square
The Cookie Farm
Prairie Grounds
Pizza Hut
Free refreshments served by the Custer County Historical Society
