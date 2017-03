The testing schedule for fire/tornado sirens for area towns is as follows for March-September, 2017.

Broken Bow: 4 p.m., first Tuesday of each month

Ansley and Berwyn: 4 p.m., first Wednesday of each month

Arnold and Merna: 4 p.m., first Thursday of each month

Sargent: 4 p.m., first Friday of each month