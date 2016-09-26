Flags at half-staff to honor of Congressman Bill Barrett

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 in honor of Congressman Bill Barrett of Lexington who passed away Sept. 20, 2106, at the age of 87.

Governor Ricketts also issued a statement about the Congressman’s passing: “Susanne and I are deeply saddened by Congressman Barrett’s passing. I first met him when I was traveling the state about 10 years ago, and he was eager to offer his insights and guidance. He built a reputation as a legislator who put Nebraska first during his service to our state in the Unicameral and in the U.S. Congress. With his passing, Nebraska has lost a statesman, and I have lost a friend and an advisor. We will lift up Elsie and the entire Barrett family in our prayers during this time of mourning.”

Barrett served Nebraska’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1991-2001. From 1979-1991, he was a member of the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature where he also served as Speaker of the Legislature.

Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 until sunset on the same day.