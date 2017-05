Pickup for flowers purchased from the Broken Bow PTA is today, Thursday, May 4, until 6 p.m.

Pickup is also available Friday, May 5, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

There is no Saturday pickup.

Flowers can be picked up at Arrow Seed, 126 North 10th, Broken Bow.

If you are unable to pick up your flowers Thursday or Friday or if you have questions, call Tina Millsap at 308-870-0150 or Rilee Daffer at 308-694-6038.