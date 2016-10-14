Follow the Rails Art Trail Oct. 14-16

Lucy Yanigida

Follow the Rails Art Trail

Solo Show

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

1 - 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16

Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway Interpretive Center

"The Big Red Barn"

Broken Bow

Lucy Yanagida is a landscape and wildlife artist living in the beautiful foothills of Superior, Colorado. Her subject matter is often influenced by the abundant wildlife within steps of her back door. She earned a Bachelors of Fine Arts Degree with emphasis in art history during her college years in Louisiana. Later, she returned to school and earned an associate degree in graphic design and enjoyed working in that industry until she became a mother. Recently, Lucy has taken her skills to a much higher level. In the last two years, she has taken numerous workshops and classes from some of the top-rated painters in Colorado such as, Jill Soukup, Dave Santillanes, Marc Hanson, and William Scott Jennings. Her ongoing mentorship with wildlife painter, Edward Aldrich, is truly inspiring and very educational. Being among a great community of artists within this beautiful state of Colorado inspires Lucy to share her passion for helping others understand the priceless landscape and its ever-vanishing wildlife. Lucy is also thankful for the opportunity her son has to witness the victories and struggles that she encounters in her studio and the importance his parents put on getting out into nature. It is a great source of inspiration and healing. She hopes that it will continue to be one that he and others will deeply care about throughout their lives.

Lucy Yanigida is former Broken Bow resident, Roy Yanigida's daughter-in-law.