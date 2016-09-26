Foodbank of the Heartland mobile food pantry in Broken Bow Sept. 28

Hunger is not an issue that only affects people living in cities. Many children, families and seniors in rural communities struggle with food insecurity. Food Bank for the Heartland and Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) are committed to help these neighbors in need.



Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Farm Credit Services of America to host a mobile food pantry in Broken Bow Wednesday, Sept. 28. Approximately 5,000 to 8,000 pounds of food will be distributed for free to individuals and families in need.



The mobile pantry will be 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28at Farm Credit Services of America, 535 S 10th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822. FCSAmerica is providing funding support for the mobile pantry, and 12 employees from the Broken Bow office will be volunteering.



Individuals and families living in Custer County and surrounding communities are welcome to attend. Those who come to the mobile pantry are invited to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive.



A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food free of charge directly to individuals and families who need assistance for a one-day food distribution. The goal is to provide food where there is a high need but limited resources. Items to be distributed at the mobile pantry in Broken Bow include spaghetti, tomato sauce, canned pork and beans, cereal, pancake mix and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including a variety of fresh produce and bakery items.



“Farm Credit Services of America is an extraordinary community partner,” said Ericka Smrcka, Food Bank for the Heartland’s director of network and client services. “The company’s ongoing support enables the Food Bank to distribute much-needed resources to help local families through our Mobile Pantry program. Thank you to Farm Credit Services of America and the community of Broken Bow. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Custer County.”



“Recognizing the need and providing resources to help address hunger in the communities in which we live and work is one way we give back to the rural life we value," said Tami Campbell, vice president retail operations, South Central Nebraska.



Results of a study supported by the ConAgra Foods Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the Nielsen Company show approximately 12.0 percent, or 1,300 people, in Custer County are at-risk for hunger. Map the Meal Gap 2016 is a study from Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, which provides data on a county level. Of the 1,803,464 people living in the 93 counties served by Food Bank for the Heartland, there are approximately 220,980 struggling with hunger according to study results.