Forecast for snow next week not yet firm

According to a news release from the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Hastings, there may be a snowstorm next week or there may be not. "Computer models continue to fluctuate between 'hardly any' and 'perhaps several inches' during the Tues-Wed time frame," the release said.

The NWS forecasts specific snowfall amount out to 72 hours, the release said. This means it will be Sunday before any official snowfall forecasts will be released.

As of Thursday, Dec. 1, Monday's forecast for Central Nebraska is temperatures in the 40's with "perhaps some rain/drizzle but could also be completely dry," according to the release. Possible winter precipitation could begin Monday night, however, Tuesday through Wednesday would be the timing of the "main event, IF there is going to be one," the release reads.