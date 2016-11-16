The public is invited to attend a free presentation by Kevin Van Trump on the U.S. Ag economy and its place in the global economy. This free meeting is open to all producers, land owners and anyone who has an interest in the agricultural economy.

The presentation is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. Kevin Van Trump will speak at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Ira or Jacob at 308-872-2466.

Sponsored by Thomas Livestock; Nebraska State Bank & Trust Co.; Bruning State Bank; Nebraska Corn Growers Association; Custer Federal State Bank; Nebraska Central Insurance Agency; JR Meyer Insurance Agency; Plains Equipment Group; The Anderson, Inc.; Trotter Inc.; Arrow Seed; AgWest Commodities; Ag Advisory Services; Ag Services Associates; and Tri-S Ag.