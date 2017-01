Freezing Rain Advisory until 10 p.m. Monday Jan. 2

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NORTH PLATTE NE 340 PM CST MON JAN 2 2017

...FREEZING DRIZZLE...

AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT CONTINUES TO MOVE THROUGH WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THE ATMOSPHERE IS RESPONDING BY WRINGING OUT MOISTURE IN THE FORM OF FREEZING DRIZZLE. ONCE THE DRY ARCTIC AIR MOVES IN...THE DRIZZLE WILL END.

NEBRASKA COUNTIES: KEYA PAHA-BOYD-BROWN-ROCK-HOLT-THOMAS-BLAINE-LOUP-GARFIELD-WHEELER-MCPHERSON-LOGAN-CUSTER-PERKINS-LINCOLN-CHASE-HAYES-FRONTIER-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...SPRINGVIEW...SPENCER...BUTTE...LYNCH...AINSWORTH...BASSETT...ROSE...ONEILL...ATKINSON...THEDFORD...HALSEY...DUNNING...PURDUM...BREWSTER...TAYLOR...BURWELL...BARTLETT...ERICSON...TRYON...RINGGOLD...STAPLETON...BROKEN BOW...GRANT...NORTH PLATTE...CHAMPION...ENDERS...IMPERIAL...WAUNETA...HAYES CENTER...CURTIS...EUSTIS...MAYWOOD

340 PM CST MON JAN 2 2017 /240 PM MST MON JAN 2 2017/

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/

THIS EVENING...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING.

* TIMING...FREEZING DRIZZLE IS ONGOING WITH WET ROADS AND FALLING TEMPERATURES. WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE FROM WEST TO EAST LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE PROGRESSION OF DRY ARCTIC AIR.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS...A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH OR LESS.

* OTHER IMPACTS...DARKNESS AND FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL ENHANCE THE DANGER OF PATCHES OF ICE ON AREA ROADWAYS. SELECTIVE FREEZING MAY OCCUR FORMING PATCHES OF ICE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN OR FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.