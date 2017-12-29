Frigid temps bring plummenting wind chills for New Years' weekend

Dangerous wind chills, especially for Saturday night through Monday morning (New Year's Day, 2018) is the weather story for the final days of 2017.

Wind chills may be as low as 30 below zero at times New Year's Night, according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings, Neb.

Low temperatures for New Year's Eve will range from 8 below to 20 below Farenheit.

The forecast, released Friday, showed little chances of changing as the weekend drew near. The NEWS forecast there would be minimal to no snow accompanying the dangerously low wind chills. If snow falls, it will most likely be in northern and eastern Nebraska Sunday evening (New Year's Eve).