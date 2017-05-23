Frost advisory overnight Tuesday for Sheridan and Cherry Counties in Nebraska

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Frost Advisory for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for Sheridan and Cherry Counties in Nebraska, May 23, 2017.

"A light freeze is expected," read an email announcement from the NWS.

Warm season plants could be damaged. Livestock could also be impacted, especially young livestock as light winds can produce wind chill readings in the mid 20s, according to the NWS.