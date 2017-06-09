Full time office position open at Custer County Chief!

The Custer County Chief has an immediate opening for a full time compositor.

This person will be responsible for legal notices, classified ads, ad placement and page layout.

A successful candidate will have excellent computer skills, be detail oriented, be able to work on your own and as a team member and also must be able to meet deadlines.

Knowledge of Photoshop and InDesign a plus, however, we will train the right person.

You will work with our loyal customers by phone and in person, as well as be an integral part of producing a quality weekly newspaper.

Available benefits include paid vacation, sick leave and insurance (health, dental and vision).

Apply in person at the Custer County Chief, 305 South 10th Avenue, Broken Bow, or send your resume to officemanager@custercountychief.com. You can also mail a resume to Custer County Chief, Attn: Compositor Position, P.O. Box 390, Broken Bow, NE 68822.

Call 308-872-2471 with questions.