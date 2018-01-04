Garden Center under new ownership in Broken Bow

The Custer County Garden Center in Broken Bow is under new ownership.

As of Dec. 27, the owners of the Garden Center are Liz and Ryan Anderson of Broken Bow. Previous owners Connie and Ray Squier will continue working at the Garden Center for the new owners.

It will be business as usual with eyes open to changes.“Ray and Connie made improvements when they bought it,” Ryan said. “We’ll continue it on. I’m sure there will be changes. You have to change to keep up with the times.”

One change already made is the business name. It will now be known as the Garden Center rather than the Custer County Garden Center.

The Garden Center is located at 500 Thelma Street in Broken Bow.

Look for more on the new ownership of the Garden Center in Broken Bow in the Jan. 11, 2018 issue of the Custer County Chief.