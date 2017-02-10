Girl Scout Troop 217 helps with tree cleanup

The large pine tree on the northwest corner of the Square in Broken Bow was cut down today.

Girls Scout Troop 217 members and others helped with clean up of branches and debris as part of a community service project.

The Girl Scouts helped with clean up after being presented with a $500 check from the Custer County Foundation. The grant money will go toward helping the Girl Scouts' project of helping with banners to hang on the light poles on 10th Avenue. The Girl Scout Troop has helped with the design of the banners.