Giving Tuesday Nov. 29 2016
Giving Tuesday is in its fifth year. Held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the United States, it kicks off the giving season when many people give to charities and make their end-of-year gifts to causes of their choice. People are encouraged to give not only money but also time and items. Give to your local organization or charity of choice. Even if the organization is not officially listed as part of Giving Tuesday, your gift will be appreciated and used locally.
On Giving Tuesday, let's remember and help local organizations such as:
The Salvation Army
The Lions
The Elks
The Optimists
VFW
DAV
American Legion
Custer County Foundation
Children’s Christmas Fund
Healing Hearts and Families
Local churches
Local schools
Local libraries
Giving locally helps organizations serve your community and helps your friends and neighbors.
Category: