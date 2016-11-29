Giving Tuesday Nov. 29 2016

Giving Tuesday is in its fifth year. Held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the United States, it kicks off the giving season when many people give to charities and make their end-of-year gifts to causes of their choice. People are encouraged to give not only money but also time and items. Give to your local organization or charity of choice. Even if the organization is not officially listed as part of Giving Tuesday, your gift will be appreciated and used locally.

On Giving Tuesday, let's remember and help local organizations such as:

The Salvation Army

The Lions

The Elks

The Optimists

VFW

DAV

American Legion

Custer County Foundation

Children’s Christmas Fund

Healing Hearts and Families

Local churches

Local schools

Local libraries

Giving locally helps organizations serve your community and helps your friends and neighbors.