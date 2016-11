On Giving Tuesday, remember and help local organizations such as:

The Salvation Army

The Lions

The Elks

The Optimists

VFW

DAV

American Legion

Custer County Foundation

Children’s Christmas Fund

Healing Hearts and Families

Local churches

Local schools

Local libraries

