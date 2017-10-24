Gliddens of Mullen receive Henry Fonda tourism award

The 2017 Henry Fonda Award, the state’s highest tourism award representing leadership, vision and dedication to the tourism industry, was presented to Mitch and Patty Glidden of Mullen at the Celebrate Nebraska Award Banquet in La Vista Oct. 18.

The Gliddens are the owners and operators of The Sandhills Motel and Glidden Canoe Rental and have been for a number of years. Their business not only offers lodging but also bird watching opportunities and summer and winter river adventures. The Gliddens serve on numerous boards and volunteer with many organizations including Hooker County Visitors Committee, Sandhills RC & D, Mullen Commercial Club, Western Nebraska Tourism Coalition, Nebraska Travel Association, Hooker County Fair Board and the Sandhills Sharptail Shootout. In addition, every year they host the Polar Bear Tank Races, which is a large (and sometimes cold) fundraiser for the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway. They also worked hard to get lodging tax implemented in Hooker County.

“Mitch and Patty’s contribution to the state and the Sandhill’s as a destination is invaluable. They no doubt have a knack for drawing in tourists looking to experience the great outdoors,” John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, said. “Their love for Nebraska and meeting everyday travelers is apparent in everything they do. This award is a tribute to an ambitious couple who’ve made a lasting impact in this industry.”