Good will trailer at Schmick's Market Feb. 13-17

The Goodwill trailer will be in Schmick's Market parking lot, 1110 South B Street, in Broken Bow Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17.

The trailer will be open noon-5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Accepted items include: clothing, household items, shoes, boots, purses, belts, hats, books, computers, printers, monitor and computer accessories.

Items not accepted due to limited space include: furniture, televisions, large appliances.

Tax donation receipts are available at the trailer.