Good will trailer at Schmick's Market Feb. 13-17
Monday, February 6, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Goodwill trailer will be in Schmick's Market parking lot, 1110 South B Street, in Broken Bow Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17.
The trailer will be open noon-5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Accepted items include: clothing, household items, shoes, boots, purses, belts, hats, books, computers, printers, monitor and computer accessories.
Items not accepted due to limited space include: furniture, televisions, large appliances.
Tax donation receipts are available at the trailer.
