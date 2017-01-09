Goodwill trailer in Broken Bow Jan. 9-13

The Goodwill Trailer will be at Schmick's Market, 1110 S. B Street, in Broken Bow beginning Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13. Times are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tax donation receipts are available at the trailer.

People in Broken Bow and the surrounding area are welcome to drop off donations at the trailer during the scheduled dates and times.

Accepted items include: clothing, household items, shoes, boots, purses, belts, books, computers, printers, monitors and computer accessories.

Not accepted due to space limitations: Furniture, television and large appliances