Goodwill trailer in Broken Bow March 13-17

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska is having a donation drive in Broken Bow beginning after noon Monday March 13 through Friday March 17, 2017, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. People living in Broken Bow and in the surrounding area can drop off their donations at the Goodwill Truck parked at Schmick’s Market, 1110 South B Street, Broken Bow, Nebraska.

Virtually anything in your home or garage that you no longer use is accepted; clothing, household items, shoes, boots, purses, belts, hats, books, computers, printers, monitors and computer accessories can be placed inside the Goodwill trailer. Due to limited storage space, furniture, televisions and large appliances are not accepted. Tax donation receipts are available at the trailer.

Goodwill appreciates the generosity of the people of Broken Bow and the surrounding area. Revenue generated through the sale of donated items at Goodwill’s retail stores supports services for people in living in greater Nebraska.

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska’s mission is to help people with disabilities or barriers achieve their goals and improve their quality of life. The organization fulfills this mission every day by supporting people to find jobs that match their talents and gifts, teaching skills leading to increased independence, helping people through the process of recovery and empowering people to focus on their strengths and abilities rather than a diagnosis or disability.