Gov. Ricketts to be in Broken Bow for ground breakings and One Box
Thursday, November 3, 2016
BROKEN BOW, NE
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be in Broken Bow Friday for the One Box Pheasant Banquet Friday evening.
Before that, however, Ricketts will tour recently completed downtown improvements of the Square and then attend official groundbreakings at the Arrow East, NIFA Workforce Housing Project and Dairy Queen. The Governor is scheduled to arrive at the Square in Broken Bow approximately 3:30 p.m.
Category: