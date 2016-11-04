Gov. Ricketts in Broken Bow

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is in Broken Bow Friday. He first stopped at the Square in downtown Broken Bow to view the improvements made to streets, Square and Playground. Next he viewed the construction site for the new Arrow East Hotel across Hwy 2 from the Square. On the agenda next was a visit and official ground breaking at the NIFA Housing Project in southeast Broken Bow. After that was an official ground breaking at the construction site of the new Dairy Queen which is scheduled to be opened March, 2017. The Governor was then scheduled to attend the Nebraska One Box Pheasant Hunt Banquet in the evening.